The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno has deployed 500 armed personnel to various worship centres in Maiduguri, to enhance security and safety.

Commandant of the Corps, Mr Ibrahim Abdullahi, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

Abdullahi said that the deployment was imperative as part of the modalities towards protecting worshippers from unsuspected suicide bomb attacks during the Holy month of Ramadan.

“The Command has placed security measures to compliment the efforts of other securities agencies to guarantee protection of lives and property of all residents in the state during and after Ramadan fast,”he said.

He said that the team included, men of the anti-riot squad, bomb detection and disposal unit as well as intelligence and detective unit.

Abdullahi urged residents of Maiduguri to be security conscious following the recent unfortunate incidents of suicide bombing at the outskirts of Maiduguri.

He also tasked the people to be observant of suspicious persons and strange objects in their worship centers’ environment, market, business centres, shop malls and report immediately to security agencies for prompt intervention.