Founder and leader of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has attributed all the attacks and killings in various parts of the country by herdsmen to a planned islamisation of the country by the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government.

Uwazuruike recalled that jihadists had arrived Kwara State in 1811 and after some brief stay there, “they killed the Yoruba leader in the state and took over the administration of the area till date, an indication that all these attacks by Boko Haram and herdsmen who kill, maim and sometimes colonise some communities in Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states have the same Islamisation agenda”.

Uwazuruike who spoke through BIM’s Director of Information, Mazi Chris Mocha, at the Anaocha Award Ceremony, disclosed that the intention of a former governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Yerima, in introducing Sharia in 1999, which later spread to other northern states of the federation, appeared merely to test the waters for an Islamic state in Nigeria.

According to the BIM leader, “for sometime in the past, some northern Muslim leaders had been nursing their political ambition of transforming Nigeria into an Islamic state.Their first daring indication was when the former President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, unilaterally took Nigeria to Organization of Islamic Countries, OIC in 1986.

“The OIC which Nigeria was registered as a member is an organization that does not hide its ambition to Islamize not only its member states but the whole world. It is quite unfortunate to have the presence of trained security personnel in southern Nigeria who disguise as cobblers, bore-hole diggers, Finger nail cutters and okada riders of Chad, Niger and Sudanese extraction. These personnel have unclear business mission”.

He expressed concern over the steady influx of such people in all the villages in Igboland, saying it portends grave danger to the security of lives and properties of the people of the zone. Uwazuruike however urged Ndigbo to always be at alert and remain vigilant.

“Ndigbo had been the real victims of religious riots, the major victims of the present sharia crises in some northern states and other illegitimate experiments in the nationhood called Nigeria. Therefore, they should be very careful not to be the worst hit in the on-going plan to Islamize the country.”

Also yesterday, the leadership of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State rewarded no fewer than 159 members of BIM with certificates of merit for their gallantry and dedication to the struggle for the actualisation of Biafra.

Issuing the certificates of merit to each of the recipients at an award ceremony, BIM’s Regional Administrator for Anaocha Area Council, Prince Jahway Okosi, JP, explained that the award was in recognition of their hard work, gallantry, contributions, loyalty, resilience and persistence to the Chief Ralph Uwazuruike-led Biafra movement since the hoisting of the historic New Biafra flag on May 22, 2000.

Okosi who is also a member of Biafra Elders-in-Council, gave the names of some of the recipients as Pastor Daniel Chukwu, Col. Oduenyi Fidelis, Chima Nwafor, Chukwuma Onugboro and Chikezie Njaka, among others.