



Chief Ralph Uwazuruike of the Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, has said that Biafra should not be realized if it would be a place where elder statesmen and religious leaders would be insulted and dehumanised.

He lambasted the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, for using the London-based Radio Biafra to haul insults and abuses on Igbo leaders and elders.

Uwazurike said this in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Social Media Matters, Comrade Emma N. Nnadi, and made available to reporters on Sunday.

He said Kanu, who he trained as one of his directors in the struggle, was now using the Radio Biafra to insult and blackmail “our elder statesmen like Chief Pete Edochie, Nnia Nwodo, Church and Muslim leaders in the country.”



