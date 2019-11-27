<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The founder and leader of the Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has accused the Federal Government of masterminding the plan by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission to probe the Chief Executive Officer of Air Peace Limited, Chief Allen Onyema.

Uwazuruike on Wednesday described the recent probe of Onyema as persecution against Ndigbo.

Uwazuruike while reacting to the plan by EFCC to open a probe against Onyema, and the recent call by President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Social Media Loretta Onochie asking Onyema to face his charges in the United States of America said these were fillers to the thinking of the presidency.

He said that Onochie spoke the mind of the presidency but warned that Ndigbo would rise against any plan to humiliate Onyema.

The EFCC had on Saturday, set up a special panel to wade into the allegation of fraud and money laundering against Onyema.

But Uwazuruike has insisted that the allegation of fraud against Onyema was a calculated attempt to persecute Ndigbo.

He said, “I am Ijele of Igboland and it’s my responsibility to defend Igbo people, since the demise of Dim Odimegwu Ojukwu which Onyema is one of, and I tell you that I have all it takes to resist the FG from persecuting my people.

“We have been pushed to the wall by the Federal Government and Onyema’s case will prove a point, so he should not be intimidated and must remain firm.”