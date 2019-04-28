<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Apostle Dr. Emmanuel Agomoh, chairman, Abia State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has raised the alarm on activities of some Pentecostal pastors who use their callings to deceive their congregations.

Speaking in Umuahia, Agomoh disclosed that about 70% of Churches in the State are into business enterprises.

“70% of churches in Abia and Nigeria are into business enterprise, CAN has cases against them. They are here to make money, some claim they are Jesus themselves. Take a trip across streets in the country and what you see is churches both in schools and shops”.

“60% of rituals happening in Nigeria were perpetrated by Pentecostal pastors, they are fetish, they open up churches just for the sake of money and to perform fake miracles, to deceive people. They are not worshipping God.

“I recalled a day a woman came into my office, telling me how she was used and dump by a particular pastor. She said the pastor took her to different crusade grounds within and outside Abia where she was made to fake different disabilities from deaf and dumb to cripple and blindness, during miracle time.”

He noted that CAN is handicapped to sanction such erring pastors because of freedom of worship as enshrined in the constitution. He called for genuine repentance.

The CAN chairman maintained that Christians are not united as some churches do not believe in the celebration of Christmas and Easter, noting that any Church that do not believe in Easter cannot say to be a Christian church, adding that Christ death and resurrection signify our faith and salivation.