Bank customers in the Federal Capital Territory on Tuesday attributed non-payment of salary by the Federal Government as reason for low queues at the various bank Automated Teller Machines.

A News Agency of Nigeria correspondent who visited some ATMs in the territory observed that very few customers were seen making withdrawals.

Some of the banks visited include Fidelity Bank, Access Bank and Guarantee Trust Bank in Apo; as well as First Bank, Diamond Bank, EcoBank and Zenith Bank in Garki.

At Fidelity Bank, Shoprite, Apo, Mr. Godwin Okoroafor said he was not surprised by the number of people at the ATM point.

“I am a civil servant and my office, just like many other civil service offices, have not been paid August salary, so there is no money.

“This Sallah holiday came at the middle of the month when most people have finished spending their previous salary. I just wonder how the Muslims will even cope,’’ he said.

At Zenith Bank, Garki, Miss Aisha Ibrahim said she expected to see a long queue at the ATM point but was surprised to meet very few customers.

“I was expecting to meet a long queue at the bank due to the Sallah celebration, although I am happy that I didn’t have to wait on the queue for long before making a withdrawal.

“I think one of the reasons why there are very few people on the queue is because the Nigerian economy is so tight.

“There is no money anywhere, civil servants are complaining, private workers are complaining, even the business men and women are also complaining of poor sales.

“Things are so difficult for the poor masses in this country, except for people in politics, who know their way of making and getting money,’’ Ibrahim said.

Mrs Agnes Chuka, a First Bank customer, urged the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency come to the rescue of Nigerians by addressing the harsh economic condition in the country.

According to Chuka, most people are finding it difficult to survive as feeding as become a serious problem.

“Nigerians are becoming desperate, there is no money anywhere, in fact, I came to the bank just to withdraw money so I can help a neighbour in need, its a pity.’’

Another customer at the Guarantee Trust Bank in Apo, Mr Hassan Adamu said,“ this queue here right now is not different from that of every other day.

“Although, some people who have money, have bought their rams and are celebrating, majority of Nigerians do not have money which is why very few persons are seen withdrawing money at the ATM.