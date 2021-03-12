



Silekunola M. Naomi Ogunwusi, wife of Adeyeye Ogunwusi, the Ooni of Ife, has narrated how societal pressure made her journey to motherhood difficult.

Newsmen recall that the queen welcomed the arrival of a baby boy with the king two years after they tied the knot.

Speaking during a monitored television interview, the Queen said: “I would say from the public, there was a little bit of pressure. But because my husband didn’t actually care about what gender, it could be a girl, a boy, or even twins he didn’t care.

“My mind was not on whether it was a girl or a boy, there was no reason to go for a scan, and there was no reason to find out what I was having. Whatever it is, I knew he was going to celebrate me and celebrate the child.”

According to her, conception usually became tougher for women constantly reminded of their fertility issues.





Naomi said: “It was like I was supposed to start popping babies almost immediately. The whole world was just looking at me.

“Thank God for a supportive husband, he would always tell me not to bother. I think it was something I was challenged with from the first day I got married.

She added: “One thing that society does not yet know is that when a woman is under pressure, it becomes very difficult to conceive because it messes up with her brain and then it goes into her hormones and it becomes more difficult.

“The more you abuse a woman about childbearing, the more it becomes difficult for her to conceive.”

She also disclosed that she had faced pressure concerning the sex of her child but not from her husband.

“For me, it was really difficult; but thank God for God, thank God for the Holy Spirit, and thank God for my husband. There was no pressure at all from my husband’s family, they were all very supportive.”