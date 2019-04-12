<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Queen Elizabeth II has described the posting of the new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Liang, as having the best job in the world.

The new British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms Catriona Liang, made the disclosure on Thursday night at an event to celebrate the Queen’s 93rd birthday in Lagos.

Liang, who said that she had always craved to work in Nigeria, added that the Queen was also happy with her posting to Nigeria as British High Commissioner.

“This is the job that I have always expected. This is a job I have always wanted. I am actually excited to be in it.

“When I told the Queen about my posting, the Queen said to me, `You have the best job in the world’ representing me in Nigeria,” she said.

The high commissioner said that she was hugely excited to be in Lagos with her husband, Clive, for the celebration of a most remarkable woman, Her Majesty, the Queen with Nigerians and others.

Liang said that the Queen for 66 years was committed to her role across the Commonwealth, adding that the Royal family would continue to attach importance to Nigeria.

“Tonight, we’re celebrating the birthday of a most remarkable woman, Her Majesty the Queen. As you know, she has been our Queen for 66 years and she remains committed to her role across the Commonwealth.

“The visit of His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales in November last year demonstrates the importance that the royal family attaches to Nigeria,” she said.

Liang described Lagos State as truly being entrepreneurial, creative and vibrant heart of Nigeria, adding that she was already feeling inspired and energised by the many Lagosians she had met.

She commended the different companies that sponsored the Queen’s Birthday Party at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s residence in Lagos, noting that they embodied all that is best about U.K. and Nigeria.