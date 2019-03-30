<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The President of the Royal Queens of the Niger Delta and Queen of Twon Brass Kingdom in Bayelsa State, Dr. Josephine Diete-Spiff at the weekend commenced the cleanup of the oil rich community.

She engaged 40 youths to clean up shores, river banks and canals in the kingdom as part of activities of her pet projects.

The queen at the inauguration distributed brand new sanitation materials and equipment comprising garbage buckets, storage bowls, wheelbarrows, rakes glove, helmet, vests and others to the 40 beneficiaries.

The queen, who is the founder of Lady Josephine Diette Spiff Foundation, said the programme was designed to enhance the hygiene of the kingdom.

She said the initiative would promote lasting peace on the island through community service and encouragement of the youths to appreciate the value of hard work.

She commended the youths for their enthusiasm and determination saying the programme was appreciated by the participants and other community members.

She urged wealthy individuals and corporate organisations to identify with the programmes to ensure peace in the troubled kingdom.

She, however, acknowledged the support of some notable members and corporate citizens of Twon Brass to the project including the Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC).

She said: “The subsequent cleanup exercise is ongoing. So far the clean up exercise is excellent. This is my promise kept and kudos to my able precious youths. They are working hard and I am very proud of them. It’s a test project that has no time frame for now. We are on a weekly plan and we hope to continue.

“We encountered many teething problems at the beginning but wisdom did prevail and the youths are beginning to understand the concept of team work and earning a living. It’s a pet project and any support is welcomed.”

The Youth President of Twon-Brass Kingdom, Ebiegberi Aboh said the project helped the environment, the community and the youths.

He said the lives of the youths had been transformed and called on political leaders to emulate the queen’s kind gesture.

He said: “Before now, most of the youths have been wondering about, jobless and no form of engagement. Most of them are well educated though but because there was no opportunity to get them engaged in meaningful activity, they end up been involved in drugs and other violent acts.

“But this one month they have been involved in this activity, a lot of difference have been seen in their lives by their way of living and their activities. If every leader can come out in a small capacity to pick the youths from the creeks, it will reduce the unemployment level and the joblessness of the youths.

In a response, one of the beneficiaries, Dennis Ebiegberi said the youths had not been given such opportunity for a long time, adding that the cleanup project initiated by the queen engaged them in meaningful ventures.

“The queen mother has been so good to us. She is trying to help us out by giving us a token. It has been a huge benefit for us and we are very grateful to her for bringing this to our door step. We just need more so that this thing can move forward so that our younger ones can also benefit”, he said.