The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Cross River has shut down a medical facility in Yala Local Government Area in its ongoing fight against quackery in medicine in the state.

The NMA Chairman in the state, Dr Agam Ayuk, disclosed this on Wednesday in Calabar in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said that Divine Favour Clinic and Maternity in Ugaga village was shut after an inspection visit to the facility.

Ayuk, who led members of the association, including the Secretary, Dr Ezoke Epoke, on the inspection, told NAN that the association had received incessant complaints over medical quackery in the area.

He said that when NMA stormed the facility, they met a lady, Mrs Rosemary Erimma-Okwoche, who claimed to be a Community Health Extension Worker (CHEW).

Ayuk told NAN that Erimma-Okwoche was central to the running of the facility with an acclaimed medical doctor from Benue who was said to have been visiting the center periodically.

“The attention of NMA was drawn to the illegal medical practices carried out by unqualified medical personnel in an unregistered private facility named Divine Favour Clinic and Maternity in Ugaga village in Yala Local Government.

“The spot assessment of the facility revealed deplorable and substandard state of the center. Two poorly managed patients were seen, one of them with fresh surgical abdominal scars.

“Further interrogation revealed a lady, Mrs Rosemary Erimma Okwoche, an acclaimed CHEW who is central to running of the facility with an acclaimed doctor from Benue State who is said to have been visiting the center periodically.

“The lady was apprehended by the police and the facility closed down indefinitely,’’ he said.

The chairman advised members of the public on the need to seek medical care from qualified medical personnel in duly registered private and public health institutions.

He warned those involved in the illegal practices to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

The NMA chairman further called on the state Ministry of Health to rise to the challenge of curbing medical quackery in the state, adding that Cross River should not be a haven for such illegality.

Ayuk commended the swift response of the police and the ministry during the inspection tour, and reiterated the need for partnership with relevant stakeholders to stem the menace.