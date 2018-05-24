The Al-Qalam University, popularly referred to as Islamic University, Katsina, has expelled 16 of its students over various offences considered as gross misconduct in the rules and regulations governing the school.

A statement, on Thursday, from the institution’s Public Affairs Unit explained that the Senate of the university approved the expulsion of the students following a report submitted by the Academic Misconduct and Disciplinary Committee which handled a total of 65 cases.

Those who received the Senate’s sanctions were said to have committed offences ranging from forgery, examination malpractices, indecent dressing, immoral behaviour and rudeness.

The statement noted that apart from the 16 students who were expelled, nine other students were asked to proceed on suspension for a period of two semesters.

“The Senate also directed 29 students to repeat two semesters while two others received warning letters for committing minor offences such as keeping a handbag inside the examination hall.

“Cases against nine students could not be established and the Senate exonerated them for lack of evidence to warrant any sanctions,” the statement said.