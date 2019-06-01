<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

National Association of SeaDogs, otherwise known as Pyrates Confraternity, has assured the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) of partnership in the fight against drug abuse.

President of the association, Anambra State chapter, Ike Mazeli, gave the assurance in Onitsha during the annual feast of barracuda/symposium of the group.

He said the association was established to fight harmful behaviours and practices in the society.

“Barracuda stands for those ills that confront our society which if not checked might have harmful effects on the members of the public,” he said.

The NDLEA had in a lecture on the occasion expressed worry over prevalent cases of illicit drugs among youths in the country.

In a paper entitled, ”Tackling the Menace of Prevalent Drug Abuse/Use Amongst the Youths”, Mrs. Chinwe Thompson said over 27m persons abused drugs worldwide.

Thompson, a habilitation expert, canvassed for stiffer penalty for drug offenders.

She said, “Drug abuse is a global problem. About 27 million people are using illicit drugs. Drug abuse is no respecter of any person.

“The youths are becoming addicted to drugs nowadays with its attendant harmful effects. Something must be done to checkmate the trend.

“Members of the judiciary and the legislature can also help to curb the prevalence of this by enacting stiffer penalty or punishment to the offenders.”

Describing drug abuse as excessive intake of substance without doctor’s prescription, Thompson called on parents to monitor their children to detect when they were developing certain abnormal behaviors that might result to drug abuse.