<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The People With Disabilities (PWDs) in Ekiti State have decried the withdrawal of health personnel in their special government schools in the state.

Secretary for the Joint National Association of People With Disabilities, (JONAPWD), Funso Olajide, appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi to return the withdrawn nurses back to the special schools.

Olajide made the appeal during a one-day sensitisation programme on ‘Awareness on Disability Issues and Accessibility of Health Care Services by Persons with Disabilities in Ekiti’.

The programme was organised by the Centre for Citizens with Disabilities (CCD), a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti.

He said the withdrawal of the health personnel might cause a lot of hardship on the students if government refuses to proffer immediate solution.

The JONAPWD secretary advocated for a paradigm shift from the current charity model to the human right model in the handling of access to health care services by the PWDs.

Speaking to newsmen, Senior Programme Officer of CCD, Kola Ogunbiyi, advocated for the engagement of sign language interpreters to health facilities in Ekiti and Nigeria generally.

Ogunbiyi said accessibility to health care services by PWDs was beyond going to the hospitals, adding that such services must be accessed without any barrier.

“Our report in December, 2018 shows that the level of awareness of the right of PWDs in Ekiti is very low.

“Also, the accessibility of PWDs to health care services is very low; that was the conditions when we carried out the research in July, 2018.