Society have been urged to see people with disabilities as useful assets and not subject of abuse

Speaking at the 11th Anniversary of Soul Winning Evangelism of disability, the Founder/President, Holy Spirit Buffet Outreach for People with Disabilities, Evangelist Kemi Idowu-Sarumi, also an actress, while encouraging all said that people with disabilities are human beings who have rights and privileges to enjoy like others.

Sarumi said that “this was the 11th anniversary of soul winning evangelism in disability and first-of-its-kind in Lagos State cluster.

The cluster, she pointed out, include people who are physically challenged, people with spinal cord injuries, down syndrome, deaf foundation, blind foundation, dwarf foundation, sickle cell and albinos.

She encouraged mothers that in every disability there is always an ability and they should give God a chance in their life.

Sarumi informed that the organisation started by inviting them to perform in church through acting in movies, praising and worshiping God, playing instruments and also helping those who were begging on the street to use their voice to earn a living. “Women were given the opportunity to learn skills thereby becoming entrepreneurs. Such skills include hat making, cobblers, playing instruments and other skills,” she said.

Her words: “Grace found us, Grace kept us, Grace will see us through and I believe that every setback in life is set up by God to take us to our destination, we shall always continue to campaign for people with disabilities.”

Award of excellence were presented to people who had inspired the group and the list included Lady Evang. Kemi Idowu Sarumi, a.k.a madam Africana, Pastor John Gabriel, Alhaji Mudashiru Odutunde, Deacon L. O. Sarumi, Prophet Isreal Oladele Ogundipe and Alhaji Amusa Kolawole Sarumi.