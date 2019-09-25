<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Lagos State Chapter of the Buhari Youth Organisation (BYO), on Tuesday, described Gov. Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and Mr Sergius Oseasochie, a federal lawmaker from Edo, as patriots.

The organisation, in a statement jointly issued in Lagos by its State Coordinator and Secretary, Messrs Abdulwaheed Odunuga and Adekunle Aderibigbe respectively, commended the duo for their efforts at restoring the pride of public schools.

It particularly applauded El-Rufai for enrolling his six-year-old son, Abubakar Al-Siddique, in a public school in the state.

The BYO also commended Oseasochie, representing Esan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, for promoting a bill to ban public officials from enrolling their children in foreign institutions.

“We have not hidden our calls and supports for provisions of quality public services and neither have we supported any form of discrimination on who should be the beneficiaries of public institutions.

“The Kaduna State government has recently increased the salaries of the teachers in the state by 32.5 per cent and had also reflected its commitment to education in its budget.

“Hon. Oseasochie had made similar move with the bill to strip public officials of the right to patronise expensive foreign services, which was, however, turned down by the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

“These foreign services affect our facilities, currency/purchasing power, employment and human resources of the nation, while the locals are left in state of distress,” the organisation said.

It called on the National Assembly to take Oseasochie’s call as a worthy call to enrol and patronise the country’s public services and goods.

He urged public officers to embrace a change that would drive Nigeria to greater heights.

“We hope to see all public officers following suit to show that they did not contest in the elections to be served but to believe in the system and the country.

“Politicians should not wait till it is time for election before they understand the pains that the electorates are bearing so that can start providing palliatives or turn things around for them.

“They must get involved at all times in order to deliver dividends of democracy to people.

“If they cannot patronise Made-in-Nigeria products then, they are not meant to be at the helm of affairs,’’ the organisation said.