



The Public Complaints Commission (PCC), has stressed the need for a synergy between it and the judiciary to enhance dispensation of justice and reduce the congestion of cases in courts.

The PCC Commissioner in Kogi, Mr Olusuyi Otitoju, who made the suggestion on Tuesday in Lokoja, explained that such synergy had become necessary because some of the cases taken to courts could be handled by the commission.

“Cases like wrongful dismissal from work, non-payment of compensation on land acquired for public use and other administrative related cases can be referred to the commission,” he said.

Otitoju, who spoke to journalists after leading a road show to mark the 43 years anniversary of the commission, said that the development would also reduce prison congestion as the commission had no power to detain.

He said that the commission had been working closely with the police, EFCC and other relevant agencies, adding that there was need for similar working partnership with the judiciary to make justice affordable to the common man.

Otitoju said that the commission had often referred some disputes to the police and the EFCC for resolution.

The commissioner, who said that the services of the commission were free to all parties in a case, advised Nigerians to take advantage of it.

He revealed that the commission had offices in 10 local governments in the state, adding that offices would be established in the remaining 11 local government headquarters by 2019.

On the problem of inadequate funding, he said that the organisation was contacting some donor agencies to address the concern.

Otitoju lamented the lack of support from the state government, but expressed hope that the situation would soon change for the better.