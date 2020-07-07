



The Presidential Tak Force on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians against letting down their guards even as the fatality rate of COVID-19 reduces, says the pandemic is far from over.

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, while speaking during the briefing of the taskforce on Monday noted that case fatality has now reduced to 2.2 per cent as suppose to about three per cent from before.

He stated that Nigeria has 28, 711 confirmed cases and 11, 665 discharged and case-fatality stands at 645 deaths.

“Taking the statistics of the month of June alone, a total of 15, 532 cases were confirmed from 74,580 tests, with 303 deaths on record.





“This means that just under half of the total fatalities so far recorded, occurred in the single month of June.”

He added that “The reduction in case fatality rate is down to about 2.2 per cent, in line with our plan, going forward.

“But it also draws our attention to the speed with which COVID-19 is growing, the time it took to double itself, and the reminder that we need to improve on our responses, to continue to strive for the best and prepare for the worse.”

According to him, the ministry is working to establish an emergency ambulance system to take patients to relevant isolation and treatment centres.