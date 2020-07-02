



The Federal Government on Thursday insisted that schools have not reopened in the country.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, stated this in Abuja during a briefing.

He maintained that President Muhammadu Buhari only approved the resumption of schools for graduating pupils to take revision classes and write their examinations.

Mustapha, who is also the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, explained, “The Presidential Task Force similarly announced some limited measures for the educational sector. Specifically, we pointed out that it was still not safe to reopen schools.

“However, in order not to truncate the progression of pupils and students not in critical classes, the President approved that arrangement be made for those who need revision before the commencement of examinations.





“This aspect has been subjected to several interpretations, and sometimes misinterpretations. For the avoidance of doubt, schools have not resumed and schools have not opened; only critical examination classes will be allowed to resume for those who need revision before examinations.

“As we have informed you, the Federal Ministry of Education will consult further with stakeholders before issuing guidelines that will lead to full resumption for the examination classes.

“We appeal to Nigerians to continue to show understanding and to ensure that their wards take full advantage of electronic platforms provided for learning.”