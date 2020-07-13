



Mr Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, PTF on COVID-19, has called for sustained COVID-19 protocols at the airports from the aviation sector management before reopening them for domestic airlines.

Mustapha made the remark during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday in Abuja.

While commending the management of the aviation sector for the measures put in place, he called for sustained efforts till the end of the pandemic.

“As you are all aware, the domestic flights in the aviation sector have resumed. As at the last count, six of our airports: Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Owerri, Maiduguri and Port Harcourt, have commenced operations.”

“We wish to commend the aviation players for the measures put in place and hope that this will be sustained until we overcome the pandemic,” Mustapha said.

Newsmen report that the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, had, over the weekend, approved the Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and the Maiduguri Airport for domestic operations, saying they had met all the necessary COVID-19 protocols for activities to commence.





Sirika, who stated this after inspecting the protocols put in place to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 at the Kano airport, such as the physical distancing marks, hand sanitiser fixed at strategic positions and other features, expressed the belief that the airports were ready for operations.

The minister noted that the airports at Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri were all set for domestic operations, as planned.

“I am very glad and I think the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria have done extremely very well under our watch, to ensure that everything is in place and that physical distancing and good hygiene are being established and followed.”

“So we believe this airport is one of those that are safe to operate in and out during this COVID-19 period.”

“I am happy with what I saw and it is good enough for us to go,” he said.