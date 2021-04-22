



Dr Chioma Ejikeme, Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), says implementation of the pension adjustment is in progress.

Ejikeme in a statement on Thursday in Abuja through Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, noted that the implementation was most likely to commence at the end of April, going by the submissions that had been made by all stakeholders.

“Ejikeme held a meeting with the National Executives of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) led by Dr Abel Afolayan on March 16, where the issue of the implementation of the pension adjustment was openly discussed.

“The union gave their understanding at the meeting, the executive secretary told the union that the implementation is most likely to commence at the end of April, going by the submissions by all stakeholders,” she said.





Ejikeme urged pensioners under the Defined Benefit Scheme not to protest as they had earlier planned during the 11th quadrennial Delegates Conference.

The union had initially resolved to protest the the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on April 23, over delay in the implementation of the consequential adjustment to the pension benefits occasioned by the recently approved minimum wage.

The executive secretary, said there had been a little delay due to unforeseen circumstances but the implementation could still start as early as May.

“Our senior citizens have nothing to fear because we have a President that has demonstrated greater commitment to the welfare of our pensioners through PTAD.

“We know that the pensioners have waited enough, although the issue of the COVID-19 played a significant role in the delay, we wish to encourage our senior citizens to trust that the consequential adjustment will be made without further delay,” Ejikeme said.