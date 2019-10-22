<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Executive Secretary, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has said that the directorate is working on how it will enrol pensioners on the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Ejikeme dropped the hint on Tuesday while speaking in Lokoja at the North-East zone verification exercise of parastatals pensioners under the defined benefit scheme.

She said that the directorate has commenced the process and was convinced that pensioners would be enjoying the benefit very soon.

Ejikeme said, “We are taking into consideration the fact that as pensioners get older in age, they usually face health challenges and enrolling them on the scheme will help in reducing their suffering.”

She also warned the pensioners to beware of ongoing scam where fraudsters will call them and promise them help in resolving their pension issues and asking for payments in advance to do it.

The Executive Secretary said no such help existed outside the staff of the directorate who will “under no circumstance asks anyone for money before rendering any service “she said.

Dr Ejikeme said that the aim of the verification exercise was to have every one of its pensioners on the database of the directorate for easy identification and prompt payment and also to ensure that only eligible pensioners are being paid.

“We are working hard to make sure that no one is overpaid or underpaid, we hope to make this exercise the last as the database will assist us in the task of ensuring that no unintended beneficiary is on our payroll” she added.