Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Kafayat Ogunsola, on Tuesday said mental disorder accounts for 90 per cent of rampant suicide cases in the country.

Ogunsola, who works at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, made the assertion while speaking with newsmen in Lagos.

She spoke on the sidelines of the 2019 World Suicide Prevention Day.

According to her, now, we need to understand why people are committing suicide.

Dr Ogunsola said: “Ninety per cent of cases of suicide occur as a result of mental disorder; it is as a result of depression. There are some personalities in certain individual; things happen to us from time to time and our ability to cope or deal with it is one of the reasons or determine who is able to overcome. We need to understand why people are committing suicide.

“We need to understand the gender that commits it more, and what were the reasons, relationship, mental disorder and that is what we have been able to analyse in our research.

“We have done a lot of collaborations with organisations like NAFDAC, much more that we can do to curtail suicide in Nigeria.

“There is also something called resilient which simply means that everybody knows that I can bounce back from whatever it is that comes my way,’’ Ogunsola said.

The consultant psychiatrist said many people were going through some adversities or sorts.

She said: “It is not the end of the world for them, but if people are equipped with the right idea, they will overcome.

“This is because mental disorder is a factor in our environment, people tend to stigmatise patients by defining it in mysterious ways.’’

Ogunsola said that aside mental disorder, relationship break up, economic hardship, unemployment and financial issues were some other reasons why people commit suicide.

She said Suicide Research and Prevention Initiative (SURPIN), an initiative of LUTH, was established due to the increasing rate of suicide that has become worrisome.

The expert said SURPIN had identified some reasons why people commit suicide, which gender was committing it more and had understanding that there must be a unique problem that made people to commit suicide.

She, therefore, advised that whatever challenge humans faced in life, suicide should not the last option.

Ogunsola said SURPIN would continue to embark on more researches, trainings of stakeholders, funding opportunity through grants, skill acquisition, among others as ways forward to curb the menace of suicide.