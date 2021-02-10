



The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, has thrown its weight behind the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine saying say that the jab can still be useful for most Nigerians who need protection against the major COVID-19 variants.

The PSN President, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, who spoke in the wake of concerns over the vaccine having reduced efficacy on the South African variant, said Nigeria should stop debating vaccines and settle for one that is suitable.

“The issue is that the AstraZeneca vaccine underwent clinical trials and was found to show reasonable efficacy, based on those trials, the British regulatory authority approved it and I think the US has also approved it as well as the European Union, so it is shown to have efficacy. It is an effective vaccine.





“However, South Africa didn’t say that the vaccine doesn’t work. They only said it is not as effective in the new variants that they have which is now the majority infection there, but in Nigeria, for now, we do not have a large population of the South Africa variant, because findings show the predominance of our cases is the original virus from Wuhan, China, not the variants.

“So that being the case, one can reasonably say that the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine can still be useful for most of the Nigerians who need protection against the major variants.

“So my take is that we should stop this debate, get whichever vaccines even if it is with Sputnik V from Russia, or the one from China, wherever it comes from as long as NAFDAC checks it and approves their method of production and agree that they are good.

“We cannot produce vaccines and are now making choices, beggars shouldn’t have choices. We should just take whichever one we get and pray that God will help us.”