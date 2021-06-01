The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has said the federal government would enforce penalties, including deactivating the travel passports of Nigerians involved in the alleged violation of recent travel advisory for travellers from India Brazil and Turkey.

In the last three weeks, the federal government had published names and travel particulars of more than 220 alleged violators of the travel advisory, who evaded protocols set for travellers from the said countries of concern.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the PSC’s media briefing in Abuja, the Chairman of the Committee and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, said besides deactivating passports of Nigerian violators, the foreign violators would have their visas revoked and prosecution where applicable, would be an option.





“This is considered a serious infraction and the PSC will proceed to do the following: deactivate the passports of Nigerians involved, for a period of not less than one year; revoke the visas of foreigners that have abused our hospitality; and prosecute the violators where necessary,” he said.

On the faceoff between the country and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flights restrictions, he said Nigeria is still in talks with the authorities, assuring outcome of the parley would be in the interest of the country.

“For some times now, Nigeria has been discussing with the authorities of the United Arab Emirates on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

“The PSC will urge the United Arabs Emirates to remove the country specific and discriminatory practices against Nigeria. Discussions are however on-going and we can assure Nigerians that the outcome will be in the interest of the country,” he assured.

On vaccination front, Mustapha informed that around 2 million Nigerians had so far been vaccinated, adding that much progress had been recorded in the campaign against vaccine hesitancy in the country.