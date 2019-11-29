<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has denied any rift with the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohamed Adamu, or the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement by PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday, the commission noted that, there were two publications by some newspapers captioned, “Concerns Mount over Constitutionality of Police Command Appointments” published on Tuesday, November, 26, 2019 and “PSC writes IG over violation of Policy in CPs appointment,” published, Thursday, November 28, 2019.

“The commission,” Ani said, “wishes to state that it is not in any conflict with the Nigeria Police Force as it relates to the policy, which it formulated in line with the constitutional provisions guiding such appointments.

“Although there are existing issues between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force, the issues are gradually being resolved in the interest of both parties and to the greater interest of the Nigerian nation.

“The commission frowns that what was supposed to be confidential matters involving the two government bodies is being celebrated in the media as if the two parties were on a warpath.”

He said, “The commission has the constitutional responsibility to oversight the Police in areas of appointment, promotion and discipline and will continue to abide by this constitutional provision. It will, however, not carry out this sacred assignment on the pages of newspapers unless there is need to officially inform the public as has always been done whenever necessary.”

He advised the media not to “create tension in the system, but endeavour to support the two bodies in their efforts to ensure stable polity.”