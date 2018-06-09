The Police Service Commission (PSC) has released the names of 6, 253 successful candidates for the police job.

The candidates’ names were posted on the Commission’s website on Saturday.

The successful candidates, according to PSC, will proceed to training school on or before June 13.

The list which was released on state-by- state basis had some irregularities.

Several names were repeated especially for candidates from Lagos and Edo States.

The Nation also discovered that 6,000 vacant positions were advertised but the recent list exceeded the positions advertised.

The Commission had last week published names of 5,059 candidates shortlisted for medicals.

In the list released last week, Kano has the highest number of shortlisted candidates.

But in the new list, Niger has the highest number of successful candidates.

Curiously, Niger had only 169 candidates in the first list but has 346 in the fresh one.

The Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, is from Niger State.

The latest Information on the PSC website reads: “2018 Police Constable Recruitment: List of successful candidates. Find below the list of successful candidates.

“All successful candidates are directed to check their names at their various State Police Command Headquarters for the institutions where they are to be trained.

“The date of commencement of training is Friday, 8th June, 2018. Resumption closes on 13th June, 2018 in all the training schools.

“Failure to report at the Training Schools by 13th of June, 2018 will mean that the candidates have declined the offer.”

Details of successful candidates are – Abia (132), Adamawa (221), Akwa Ibom (302), Anambra (164), Bauchi (278), Bayelsa (50), Benue (304), Borno (214), Cross River (168), Delta (177), Ebonyi (105), Edo (185), Ekiti (94), Enugu (150), FCT (57), Gombe (120), Imo (218), Jigawa (197), Kaduna (213), Kano (280) and Katsina (238).

Others are – Kebbi (140), Kogi (240), Kwara (129), Lagos (141), Nasarawa (145), Niger (346), Ogun (142), Ondo (147), Osun (204), Oyo (226), Plateau (156), Rivers (137), Sokoto (144), Taraba (128), Yobe (100) and Zamfara (99).