Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) Alhaji Musliu Smith, has launched a three-year strategic action plan in its bid to achieve its objectives.

Speaking at the launch of the plan and a citizen accountability/stewardship forum in Abuja on Thursday, Smith said the vision of the Commission is to give Nigerians a police force that is not only accountable but respects human rights and meets international standards.

According to him, this is possible, only through well thought out plan of actions.

The strategic plan which is for the years 2019 to 2023, would be “our compass in the journey of the Nigeria Police Force we envision for our dear nation.”

“A study of this plan will exhibit our desires for professionalism of the police, accountability for human rights and a well motivated and adequately equipped force.

“Our actions as a commission have shown our faith with the action plan through merit based promotions, prompt disposal of disciplinary matters, monitoring police conduct during elections, insistence on training and retraining, habitable and modern training institutions and better service conditions for the police. We can do more and this strategic plan is definitely our road map for this journey of our country to excellent service delivery in no distant future.

“At this public launch, I urge you to study the draft plan and partner with us in areas that meet with your programmes. You will for instance notice that one of our desires is to have an electronic data of all our police officers (even Commission staff too) that will show the number of officers in the country, their years of birth, enlistment, rank and retirement dates, educational qualifications, course attended or not, and eligibility for promotion. These will definitely make planning easier including management of our force. We desire your partnership and support on this.

“We also note the constant complaint from the public and tension generated by allegations of human rights abuse by the police. We desire partnership towards strengthening our complaint and investigation mechanism to promptly enable us resolve these complaints. The plan for opening zonal offices and training of our personnel are vital to us. The strategic plan has several of our proposed action plan,” he said.