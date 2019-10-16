<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed a list of newly recruited Police officers by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

In a statement released by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, he said the NPF has no constitutional right to release a list.

“The Police Service Commission dissociates itself from a purported list of candidates scheduled for training and allegedly released by the Nigeria Police Force in respect of the recruitment exercise into the Constable cadre of the Force.

“The Commission notes that the list released by the Police is an act of illegality and from close observation was in serious breach of the Federal Character requirements.

“The Commission urges the public to be weary of the list as it will soon resume the remaining stages of the recruitment process and release the authentic list of successful candidates, local government by local government.

“The Commission is presently in Court against the Nigeria Police Force over the hijack of its constitutional powers to recruit and had filed originating summons and interlocutory injunction restraining the NPF from going ahead with the exercise.

“The processes filed since the 27th of September 2019, by Kanu G. Agabi, CON, SAN, were brought to the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police the same day.”