



The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed 10 senior police officers and demoted eight others over cases of misconduct.

The Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Ani said the decision for the dismissal was reached during the three-week delierations at the 8th Plenary Meeting of the commission that ended on July 1.

He said those dismissed were one Superintendent of Police (SP), five Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP) and four Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).





Those demoted were a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), four Superintendents of Police (SP), one Deputy Superintendent of Police and an Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“The commission also approved giving of severe reprimand for 16 officers and reprimand for 13 officers as well as issuing of letters of warning to four others.

“Two officers are to receive letters of advice while 11 others were exonerated.

“The commission in plenary looked into 83 disciplinary cases which included eighteen appeals and petitions,” he said.

Newsmen report that the commission also approved the promotion of 6,618 senior officers.