



The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Musiliu Smith, has called for proper and close monitoring of police investigative units to stem atrocities committed by officers as he decried the unit’s proliferation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ikechukwu Ani, spokesman for the commission, said Mr Smith made the call in Abuja.

He added that the PSC chairman spoke when the acting Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, paid him a courtesy visit.

Smith decried the proliferation of investigative units in the police and urged Mr Baba to look into the units to save the force from further embarrassments.

Also, he called for prompt treatment of cases of misconduct by the officers, adding that the police should punish those found guilty.

According to him, this set of officers has continued to damage the force’s image.





He urged the acting police chief to enforce sanity among police officers, urging him to train and build a strong intelligence programme.

Smith called for the revival of the Police Detective College, Enugu, to provide the required training platform in intelligence gathering.

Baba said the visit was to express the loyalty and cooperation of the Nigeria Police Force to the commission and implored the commission to go beyond recruitment and promotion but also to assert its authority to make the police better.

He urged the commission to adopt the force’s reward and punishment procedure, which it had neglected.

Baba pledged to work with the commission’s recruitment products and urged the commission to make the 35 police training schools in the country busy with all-year programmes.

He promised to work closely with the commission to give the nation a vibrant police force.