The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) yesterday charged security agencies in the country to leave no stone unturned in investigating how a letter by the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to commercial banks requesting the account details of principal government officers was leaked.

It said the said letter was fraudulently obtained by opposition elements in the country to give Nigerians the wrong impression that the federal the government was using NFIU to cow the judiciary by investigating the bank accounts of all judges in the country, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad.

PSC, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, applauded the NFIU for launching a full-scale investigation into how its letter to commercial banks requesting the account details of principal government officers were leaked.

The presidential support group noted that for the probe to be successful, relevant security agencies like the DSS and the Police should assist the NFIU in fishing out members of the opposition behind the sponsorship of mischievous reports designed to portray President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in a bad light by creating a witch-hunt scenario of the judiciary by the government.

The PSC described the narrative as evil, unpatriotic and satanic, just as it wondered why any right thinking person would want to create the impression that a government that has adhered strictly to the tenets of democracy would want to intimidate the judiciary.

Specifically, the PSC urged the security agencies to take urgent steps to assist NFIU in its bid to sanction its staff who connived with the opposition to spread fake news just to tinker with the decision of the Supreme Court in favour of PDP presidential candidate seeking to upturn President Buhari’s victory at the 2019 presidential poll.

PSC said: “The opposition, after failing to prove their case at the presidential election tribunal is at work again. This narrative of an NFIU probing judges’ bank account had been part of their strategy to cover up for their lack of evidence to engage the ruling party in the court in their bid to invalidate the 2019 presidential election.”