The Presidential Support Committee (PSC) has named Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Turkey, Lawal Muhammed Munir, as its interim chairman.

PSC, in a statement by its Director of Communication and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, noted that the appointment which takes immediate effect was part of the ongoing restructuring in the presidential support committee.

The statement reads “His Excellency, Ambassador Lawal Muhammed Munir has been appointed as Interim Chairman of the Presidential Support to Committee (PSC). By this appointment, he is to oversee the sectariat of the organisation. Munir’s appointment was endorsed unanimously by members of the PSC under the leadership of its National Coordinator, Senator Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

“Until his appointment as Interim Chairman of the PSC, Munir was a diplomat and retired civil servant, chairman of the Buhari Presidential Support Committee, Northwest Zone.

“He is die-hard Buhari supporter who, through the instrumentality of the support groups, fought the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to a standstill in the 2015 and 2019 presidential polls that produced Buhari as president of Nigeria.”