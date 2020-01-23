<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), in Kebbi, has commended the administration of Gov. Atiku Bagudu for peaceful co-existence and relative peace in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Alhaji Alkali Galadima, made the commendation at the party’s maiden news briefing in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

According to him, the state had been rated as one of the most peaceful states in the country in view of its lowest crime rate.“We, in the PRP, commend the administration under Gov. Bagudu and other stakeholders, particularly the traditional institutions, for the relatively peaceful co-existence and the relative peace in the state.

“Indeed, Kebbi has been rated as one of the most peaceful states in the country in view of its lowest crime rate.“While other states record various crimes, ranging from bandit activities to kidnapping; the state remains peaceful with help of Almighty Allah and strategies put in place by the government,” Galadima said.





He, however, noted that the peace was being threatened following the resumption of criminal activities by bandits after a peace accord was reached by the government of neighbouring Zamfara.“ The invasion of communities living along the border with Zamfara in the state by the criminals has become a serious cause for concern,” he emphasized. Galadima stressed the need to stop nip the development in the bud by deploying adequate security personnel in the communities.

“The government must revisit its strategies by providing adequate logistics and funding to security personnel, in addition to partnering with communities to empower the vigilance groups to complement the efforts of security personnel,” he advised. The chairman called for the sincerity of purpose in fighting the criminals and judicious use of the funds set aside for that purpose.