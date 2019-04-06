<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Dr Okwudili Nwosu, Provost, Nsukka College of Education, Enugu State, has warned newly-admitted students against ‘sorting’ any lecturer either in cash or kind as any student caught will be expelled.

Nwosu gave the warning in Nsukka on Saturday during the college’s 12th Matriculation ceremony.

He said that the college had zero tolerance for sorting, exam malpractice, cultism and indecent dressings.

“This college has zero tolerance for sorting of lectures after exam either in cash or in kind as any student caught will be expelled and the lecturer involved will be sanctioned.

“The institution also has zero tolerance for cultism, exam malpractice, indecent dressings, students’ riot and violence.

“If you are a member of any cult group before gaining admission, denounce it immediately, else if you are caught, you will be expelled and handed over to police for prosecution.

“Your admission into this college is not a guarantee that you will graduate here; only your serious attention to your studies and good behaviour will guarantee you graduation,” Nwosu said.

He said that all the courses offered in the college were fully accredited and the college had qualified lecturers as well as required equipment to give students quality education.

“The college has manpower and equipment to give you the best in your various course of study.

“We operate open door policy, so feel free to discuss your academic problems with your head of department or lecturers so that they will help you to find solutions to your problems.

“The college has e-library, reliable cyber cafe and internet facilities that will help you in your reading and research. The school examination results are no longer pasted in the campus but on internet,’’ he said.

The Provost urged the new students to always read the college handbook that would provide them with the vital information they needed about the college.

Highlight of the ceremony was taken of matriculation vow by newly-admitted students.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Dr Emma Ugwuerua, the Proprietor of the college said he established Nsukka College of Education so as to provide alternative to candidates seeking for tertiary education as well as train quality teachers that would help to move the education sector forward.

“In Nsukka zone, we have only University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) as a tertiary institution, I established this college so that those who want university education will go to UNN and those who want college of education will come here.

“Since this college was established 12 ago, I have ensured that our students get the best.

“Many students who graduated from this college are doing well in various sectors of the economy especially in education sector,’’ he said.

Ugwuerua said that the college recently entered into collaboration with the University of Ibadan to run the university degree and masters programmes.

The proprietor said that the only challenge facing the college is funding, noting that “as a private college, the institution does not receive subvention either from the Federal or State Government’’.

“I am the only one funding the college, ‘’ Ugwuerua said.

Ugwuerua was elected into Enugu State House of Assembly to represent Nsukka West Constituency in the just-concluded general elections.