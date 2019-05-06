<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The acting Provost, Ekiti State College of Education, Ikere Ekiti, Dr. Victor Kehinde, has called on National Assembly to expedite action on a bill to grant Colleges of Education power to award degrees and run doctorate programmes as it is done overseas.

Speaking with journalists at his office in Ikere-Ekiti, Kehinde urged the National Council of Education to redesign admission into the colleges and make it different from what were obtainable in the universities.

He noted that since the National Council Of Education had reviewed admission policy by introducing the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), which made admission into colleges the same with that of the universities, the enrollment had declined.

The provost lamented the decline in the admission into colleges which he observed posed serious financial constraints.

He also advised the state government to fast-track action on the conversion of the College to a full-fledged university, saying this would automatically solve the plummeting enrolment level and financial impediment being experienced by the institution.

“This had created a serious problem, because prospective admission seekers will prefer to go to university and spend four or five years than to go to the college and spend three years and another three years for degree.

“That is why all over Nigeria today, our colleges are experiencing low enrolment. And once the enrolment drops, you will have to depend fully on subvention from government, which is not in any way good for the system”.

Kehinde added that the Colleges are looking up to a bill pending before the National Assembly, which will increase the number of years to graduate in Colleges to four years to address the situation and bring a radical reprieve.

‘If the bill is passed and becomes law, it will create what will call a dual mode study like you have in advanced countries. With this, there will be two years for the award of NCE certificate and two years for degree which will be moderated by National Council for the Colleges of Education (NCCE).”