The May Day celebration in Lagos State was rocked by protests as staff of the Lagos State University, LASU, and the Lagos State Polytechnic, LASPOTECH express displeasure over the poor handling of the institutions.

The protesters, who stormed the Agege Stadium, venue of the May Day rally, took over activities and for over 20 minutes halted the programme schedule.

Most of the protesters carried placards, which read: “Sogunro must go,” “Sack Sogunro now,” among others.

At a point, the protesters refused to leave the stage despite plea from the MC to allow peace to reign, instead, they sat on the floor and dared the government to harass them.

The aggrieved LASU and LASPOTECH staff said the State Government had refused to address their grievances after several letters and violated laid down procedures for proper administration of the institution.

Deputy Chairman, Joint Action Front, JAF, Achike Chude, demanded the removal of LASU Vice Chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagboun and LASPOTECH Rector, Samuel Sogunro.

“The Vice Chancellor of LASU and the Rector of LASPOTECH should be removed. Those championing anti-workers union must be made to leave. We have asked the government to address LASU and LASPOTECH issue greatly but the state government has refused to address them,” he said.

The deputy chairman explained that the state government had allegedly refused to constitute a Visitation Panel to investigate the grievances of the staff against the Vice Chancellor and LASPOTECH rector.