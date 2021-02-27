



Protests have started in Imo State, against Senator Rochas Okorocha representing Imo West Senatorial District, following the controversies that trailed the Okorocha unsealing the government sealed Royal Spring Palm Estate linked to his wife, Nkechi.

Vanguard Friday in Owerri, observed that the protests have started with the people of Omuma and neighbouring communities in the Orlu East local government area of the state.

According to them the protest was a warning to Okorocha to stop causing “confusing and distracting the governor” in the state.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards included; “Okorocha leave Governor Hope Uzodinma alone,” “attack Uzodinma and sorry is your name”, Imo is safe with Hope”, Okorocha familiocratic governance is over in Imo.”





Others included; “Hope Uzodinma is in charge”, Our 3r is working for the good of Imo people”, everywhere you go Hope is the answer”, ” Hope is the answer” , Hope is M.I Okpara”, Imo youths behind Hope Uzodinma,” among others.

One of the protesters, who gave his name as Ikechukwu, said: “We will not accept this kind of attitude from Rochas Okorocha, he has served as Governor for eight years and we will not accept him distracting the governor, Hope Uzodinma.

“This is unacceptable he should concentrate as the Senator, and allow the governor, Hope Uzodinma, to continue with the dividends of democracy to Imo people. This is a warning and he should be very careful. Nobody can destroy the ongoing good governance in Imo state.”