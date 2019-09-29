<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Mbiri community in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State was thrown into confusion as youths in the area installed 47-year-old Evans Alekwe, who had died of yet-to-be ascertained causes.

Alekwe is alleged to be the kingdom’s crown prince.

It was gathered that Alekwe had complained of stomach ache and had died before he reached KIFA Hospital in the neighbouring town of Umunede, where he had been taken for treatment.

“When the news of the crown prince’s death filtered into the community, youths of Mbiri went on the rampage and mobilised to KIFA Hospital and brought his body to the palace.

“The late Prince Alekwe was then laid on the traditional stool, where he stayed overnight,” a village elder who spoke on the condition of anonymity told newsmen.

It was learnt that the king, HRH Obi Ifeanyi Alekwe, has since vacated the palace in order to avoid the angry youths.

“On that fateful day of his demise, the crown prince complained of stomach ache, whereupon he was rushed to KIFA Hospital in the neighbouring town of Umunede.

“He was pronounced dead just upon arriving at the hospital.

“The cause of his death is still uncertain, but the youths believe that the death was orchestrated by mischievous and selfish persons.

“That he was poisoned and, for that reason, they carried the corpse to the palace and laid him on the traditional stool,” our source said.

Meanwhile, the Police Public Relations Officer, Delta State, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, stated that normalcy has returned to the community.

She said, “The community is calm now, and our men are on ground to maintain peace and calm the situation.”