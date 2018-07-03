Thousands of protesters have besieged the main entrance of the National Assembly to protest against the increase and introduction of new projects into the 2018 budget by the legislature.

The protesters under the aegis of Citizens’ Action to Take Back Nigeria (CATBAN) led by the National Convener, Mr. I.G. Wala are also calling on the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to step down.

They said the newly introduced projects were not in the interest of Nigerians but rather, a connivance of criminal elements in National Assembly.

The group, in their thousands, blocked the main entrance to the parliament, forcing the staff to use an alternative entrance through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to link the National Assembly complex.

Over 50 armed policemen have been deployed to handle the situation.