A group of protesters under the aegis of Guardian of Democracy Initiative on Friday, stormed the premises of the Federal High Court, venue of the ongoing trial of #RevolutionNow convener Omoyele Sowore.

The protesters who booed at Sowore upon his arrival in court, demanded for the prosecution of the former Presidential Candidate, carrying placards and chanting anti-revolution now songs.

The demanded that Omoyele Sowore must be prosecuted for trying to ‘destabilize the peaceful coexistence of Nigeria’.

Addressing newsmen at the court premises, the leader of the group Mr Danesi Momoh declared support for the Department of State Security Service (DSS) for arresting Sowore and members of his group.

Momoh said that they were in court to support the Nigeria constitution, stressing that Sowore must not be allow to trigger any form of insecurity in Nigeria.

He cautioned that the only Constitutional means of removing a government or taking over power was through the ballot box and not through revolutions.

On his part, Olayemi Success of Coalition of Civil Society Organizations said that the protest was a peaceful one to demand the speedy prosecution of Sowore.

He said that there was every need to protect Nigerian from actions capable of distabilising it to ensure that peace and developments continue to thrive.

He condemned in totality the call for revolution by Sowore and called on the judiciary to fastrack the prosecution of Sowore.