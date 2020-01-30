<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Leader of the Students Union Government of Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, Comrade Gabriel Udemude, has stated that the recent protest by students in the school was to prevail on the institution’s management to lift the ban on entry of vehicles and motorcycles into the campus and to reverse the recent increment of the continuous assessment from 20 to 30 marks.

In a signed statement yesterday, Comrade Udemude said the protest was also against poor practical for students and poor medical facilities which have brought hardship for students with poor health.

He said it was the above reasons that made the students stage a peaceful protest to quickly draw the attention of the management of the institution to their needs and not to ferment trouble as being speculated.

According to Udemude, the protest is the most peaceful one in the history of the institution because, during the protest, the members of the SUG advised students not to hijack the opportunity to destroy properties or cause any violence.





“Songs of struggle were all on the lips of the students while maintaining that the need for the protest remains paramount having utilized all the available avenues to achieve their demands.

“After the protest, a congress made up of National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Committee (NANS JCC) Delta State Axis, Dr. Bassey Ekanem, the PRO of the Institution, Dean Students Affairs Comr. Thomas Ojuye, the Chief Security Officer and a host of others was held and the institution’s PRO commended the maturity of the students in carrying out such a huge protest while suggesting that a message has actually been passed”, he said.

Udemude noted that the Dean of Students Affairs in his speech during the congress assured that their grievances have been recorded and the management will be notified of all of them, adding that the Governing Council was the body that will decide the fate on the issue of vehicular movement within the campus.