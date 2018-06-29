The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has undertaken to offset penalty charges for the students of Kano State University of Science and Technology (KUST), Wudil.

NANS’ gesture was conveyed in letter addressed to Prof. Shehu Musa, the Vice-Chancellor, KUST, a copy of which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Abuja.

The letter, dated June 27, was signed by NANS’ President, Chinonso Obasi.

The management of KUST had recently ordered the closure of the university for two weeks following students protest over the death of their colleagues.

The deceased, a 300 level student of Biology Education, Faruk Abubakar, was drowned in River Wudil which led to protests and resultant destruction of property in the school.

However, in a circular dated June 9 and signed by the Registrar, Aminu Muhammad, KUST directed students to return to school with a penalty and medical screening charges of N13, 000 and N4000 respectively.

Meanwhile, Obasi, in the letter, pointed out that students would find it very difficult to pay such reparation going by economic realities.

“After series of calls from and appeals from our colleagues in your institution complaining of that it would be very difficult for them to pay the penalty going by the present economic realities.

“The 117th regular meeting of NANS held in University of Abuja on June 26 has approved that NANS, on behalf of KUST students, shall inherit and offset the cost of the damages that occurred as a result of students protests.

“This decision is considered best for the sake of your decision not to contribute in the increasing rise in population of young out-of school citizens as a result of management obnoxious levies.

“It is also an effort to maintain peace, as some persons are already taking advantage of the incident to incite students negatively.’’

The NANS president urged the vice-chancellor to cooperate with the committee constituted by NANS to assess and ascertain the worth of the damages so as to enable the students’ body to defray it.