Protests rock the Plateau State High Court, Jos over the continuing detention of Jonah David Jang, a former Plateau State governor and current senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for allegedly embezzling N6.3 billion.

Jang was detained in the custody of the EFCC last Monday and has not been arraigned in court.

The protesting youths who besieged the court premises demanded the release of Jang with immediate effect.

Youth spokesman Joshua Adeyemi said the detention of Jang beyond 24 hours is against the senator’s fundamental human rights.