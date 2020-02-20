<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The House of Representatives on Thursday passed for second reading, a bill seeking to establish a polytechnic in the Orogun area of Delta State.

The reading was, however, marred with a protest by a member, Nicholas Ossai.

Ossai had earlier in February protested the first reading of the bill to ‘Provide for Establishment of Federal Polytechnic, Orogun, Delta State,’ which was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, passed by the Senate and transmitted to the House for concurrence.





Ossai had also said a bill seeking to establish a polytechnic in his constituency, which was passed by the House, had been stepped down by the Senate.

The House had consequently stepped down the bill sponsored by Omo-Agege.

The bill was, however, considered for a second reading on Thursday, which Ossai protested.

The Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, who presided over the plenary, ruled Ossai out of order and the House passed the bill a second reading.

Ossai, who remained standing, alleging that it was a gang-up against him.