The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ovia North East local government area has kicked against the nomination of Dr. Pius Odubu and Chief Victor Ekhator in the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Odubu was nominated as Chairman while Ekhator was nominated as Edo Commissioner in the NDDC Board.

The APC, in an open letter to President Mohammadu Buhari, said Ovia North East as an oil producing local government has not produced a Representatives in the Board of NDDC since its inception.

It said the two other local government areas Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha have produced Edo Representatives interchangeably.

The letter signed by its chairman, Blessig Idubor and Secretary, Orhinokpa Osayande said Dr. Odubu and Chief Ekhator hail from Orhionmwon and Ikpoba-Okha respectively.

It said the current chairman of the Edo State Oil and Gas Producing Areas Commission (EDSOGPADEC) Mr. Kennedy Osifo, also hails from Ikpoba-Okha.

The party said: “Your Excellency, with due respect, your careful analysis and assessment of all the issues raised above and if your opinion and position is not in doubt but in the affirmative, Ovia North East should be given the opportunity to serve in the Board of NDDC.

“Orhionmwon Representative have served in NDDC for 18 years while several Representatives from Ikpoba-Okha have served for eight years.

“We pray to your Excellency to graciously and kindly consider the wisdom to apply the principle of rotation and zoning as provided by the NDDC Act Section 2(1) and appoint the current NDDC Chairman and Commissioner positions to the indigenes of Ovia North East who have been denied any representation for the past 26 years.

“We pledge our loyalty to your Excellency and we can assure you that we will hold the office of the Chairman and the NDDC Commissioner in trust for the people of Edo South senatorial district.”

Also, some youths of Ovia North East led protest through some major streets of Benin City over the nomination NDDC Board.

The youths led by Imadeyogie Stephen said Chief Ekhator was imposed as Edo NDDC Commissioner by Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

They protested to the Edo State House of Assembly and the Government House.

According to Stephen: “We demand equal representation in the NDDC. This is marginalisation of the highest order. We want relevant authorities to ensure that Ovia North East is not cheated.”