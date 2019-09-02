<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Protesters carrying various placards, on Monday, marched outside the UK Embassy in Abuja to register their displeasure over the $9 billion arbitral award against Nigeria by a UK court.

The protest is said to be organised by a coalition of civil society groups.

At the UK Embassy, the president of the group, Etuk Williams, and Secretary-General, Abubakar Ibrahim, described the award as a travesty of justice, and disrespect to the sovereignty of the Nigerian government.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards read: “international conspirators are against Nigeria”, “Boris Johnson, Call British Court to order,” and “Award will Ruin Nigeria.”

After an hour, the protesters handed the letter to an official before moving to the Irish Embassy at Maitama to continue the protest.