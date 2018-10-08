



Dr Jide Owolana, the Chief Medical Director, Living Standard Hospital, Benin, has advised men of 50 years and above to choose low fat diet, eat more fat from plants than animals.

Owolana, who gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Benin, also called on them to reduce the amount of dairy products they consumed.

He said the advice became necessary to guard this age bracket individuals against prostate cancer.

According to him, the need for such men to be wary of their diet is because statistics shows that 60 per cent of men suffer from prostate cancer.

He expressed concern that majority of such men were unaware of the presence of disease in them.

The Chief Medical Director listed frequent urination, weak or interrupted urine flow or strain to empty the bladder and urge to urinate frequently at night as symptoms of prostate cancer.

Other symptoms, though much less common, according to him, include, blood in urine, blood in the seminal fluid, new onset of erectile dysfunction, pain or burning during urination.

He said: “The most common symptoms of prostate cancer is pain when urinating.”

He said the increased consumption of fruits and vegetables would, however, to strengthen dead cells and the system, thereby making people stay healthy.