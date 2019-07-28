<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

As reactions continue to trail the proscription of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, the Save Humanity Advocacy Centre (SHAC), a human rights organization, has described the action as a welcome development.

Recall that the Federal Government had obtained a court order to proscribe the Shi’ites group.

Consequently, Abuja Federal High Court on Friday ordered the proscription of the group, following their recent clashes with security operatives.

The Justice Nkeonye Maha-led court designated the activities of IMN organisation in any part of Nigeria “as acts of terrorism and illegality.”

Reacting to the development, SHAC said it was pleased that the Federal Government has finally heeded its appeal and those of other conscientious individuals and groups to designate the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) as a terrorist group.

The group in a statement signed by its Director of Research, Helen Akanji, called on relevant security agencies to exploit the ruling of the Federal High Court to go after IMN leaders that are still on the loose so as to tame them from carrying out further protests and attacks on Nigeria.

The statement added, “SHAC is even more pleased by the approach adopted by the Federal Government to properly approach a competent court to order the proscription of IMN, which is in accordance with extant legislation that concern terrorism.

“The ex parte order granted by Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday, proscribing the activities of IMN in any part of the country, is a relief to millions of Nigerians that are being terrorised by members of the terrorist group across the country.

“While SHAC had always appealed to the Federal Government to follow in the steps of the Kaduna State government, which earlier outlawed the group on account of its being violent and militarised, the recent killing spree of police officers by IMN militants under the pretext of protesting the detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakyzaky, was a further reason to stop terrorism in its track.

“It is our belief that those who were misled to join the group and its violent protests, who are not far gone in being radicalized, can now be jolted back to reality and renounce all affiliations with IMN while seeking rehabilitation and reintegration into the contemporary society.

“To this end, SHAC is appealing to the Federal Government to immediately initiate a programme for rehabilitating IMN members that voluntarily renounce the group’s campaign of terror and commit to peaceful coexistence with other Nigerians. Such programme should include transport assistance to help return such repentant members to their original homes as SHAC has found out that many of them have become stranded in different cities far away from their homes having been misled and trafficked to protest cities and are now being used as protestors, sometimes against their will.

“Security agencies should exploit the ruling of the Federal High Court to go after IMN leaders that are still on the loose as these are the ones coordinating the killing of security personnel and ordering arson attacks on public infrastructure in line with the terrorist group’s disavowal of the Nigerian state. These IMN leaders should not be allowed to have time to direct further attacks against Nigeria.

“The law enforcement agencies should also ensure that the proscription of IMN is followed to the letter by ensuring that even those that give intellectual, propaganda and financial support to the terrorists are prosecuted on the strength of extant anti-terrorism legislation.

“Meanwhile, we urge President Muhammadu Buhari to expedite the publication of the order proscribing IMN as a terror group by immediately directing the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation to do the needful once his cabinet is constituted.”