Prophetess: God restored my virginity after I became born again

Controversial preacher, Evangelist Funmilayo Adebayo, a.k.a Mummy G.O, has shared an interesting tale on the turnout of events on her wedding night.

The preacher, who has been in the news multiple times over her questionable preaching and claims about Christianity, has once again dropped a groundbreaking narration.

She revealed that she and her husband discovered that she had been revirginised. She believes her virginity was restored after dedicating her life to Christ.

Evangelist Funmilayo stated that after their wedding, her husband, who was once her boyfriend, was shocked with the discovery on their wedding night despite having had carnal knowledge together in the past.

According to her, it took her husband “over 30 minutes to penetrate”.

Mummy G.O. preached that all it takes to be a virgin again is to redirect one’s path to Christ and all other things shall become new again.

“I prayed for it and he answered me and I am not joking, he can do it for you again,” she preached.