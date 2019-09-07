<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian popular female pastor and President of Nigerian Women in Clergy, Prophetess Nonnie Roberson, has been laid to rest.

The Pastor who died on April 10th was buried on Friday, September 6th, 2019, in the United States of America.

Nonnie was married to an American, Joseph Roberson.

It was gathered that the remains of the pastor who died in a Nigerian hospital were flown abroad a few months after her death.

Recall that the cleric died after complaining of abdominal pain.

Nonnie Roberson was married with four biological children and numerous spiritual children.

The deceased was a successful entrepreneur, who understood how to navigate the marketplace ministry. Her works reached out to the poor, outcast and downtrodden in the society.

Nonnie Roberson was the founder of Sisterhood Africa (SHA), a closed group of over one million women, who she ministered to and counselled and had impacted in many lives, including prisoners.